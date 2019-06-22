The drill started anticlimactically — just a few quiet radio messages to get things underway.
But fairly quickly the scene became dramatic — and much noisier: Volunteers playing the roles of victims screamed, alarms began blaring and although all the guns fired blanks, the gunshots sounded real. Soon, the simulated victims began evacuating, many with realistic-looking wounds simulated with makeup and fake blood.
It was an active shooter drill held Saturday morning at Crescent Valley High School. Dave Busby, the emergency planning manager with the Corvallis Fire Department, said organizers wanted to create a situation felt as real as possible for first responders, who came from police and fire agencies across Linn and Benton counties.
"We're trying to simulate what the school will look like in a shooting," he said.
Busby said it was important to get the details right: For example, he said, having officers fire blanks allowed participants to get more familiar with how gunshots would sound when damped by heavy school walls and the distance of a sprawling school campus.
"(A gunshot) sounds like a firecracker in the distance," he said.
Busby, one of the event's lead organizers, said the goals of the drill were to give police a chance to practice their response to a shooter, giving emergency medical personnel practice evacuating people from a mass casualty incident, and for both groups to practice together in a way that keeps first responders out of danger.
"The real value for us is to be able to walk through these practices in a safe way," he said.
Busby added that the agencies involved will get together this week to debrief on how things went and what can be improved. He called the drill a massive effort and said all that work is intended to generate those conversations about how responses to an event like this can be improved.
Douglas Baily, with the Corvallis Fire Department, said around 200 people participated in the drill, including around 80 volunteer victims, with the remainder being first responders.
Through a county spokesperson, Benton County Undersheriff Greg Ridler said one of the early lessons learned was that radios used in the command center had technical issues that caused them to have feedback noise that impaired communication. However, he said a positive was that the responding agencies knew the school layout well enough that they were able to coordinate their response successfully despite the communications issues.
Other agencies and organizations involved in the drill included the Philomath Police Department, Philomath Fire & Rescue, the Corvallis Police Department, the Albany Police Department, and Benton County Sheriff’s Office volunteer groups.