A pair of crashes on Highway 99W Wednesday morning on the north side of Corvallis briefly slowed traffic.
The first involved four vehicles at the intersection of 99W and Northeast Walnut Boulevard.
Lt. Dan Duncan of the Corvallis Police Department said that incident was called in at 9:43 a.m.
Duncan said Terence Lavis, 70, of Eugene was in the right-hand lane of the highway driving south in a Nissan pickup and rear-ended a Toyota Corolla that had stopped for a red light at Walnut, causing the Toyota to hit a Ford Edge in front of it. A fourth vehicle, a Jeep that was stopped in the left-hand lane, was struck in the side when one of the other vehicles was forced sideways.
Lavis was transported to Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center with minor injuries and was cited for following too closely, Duncan said. The driver and passenger in the Corolla were also transported to Good Samaritan with minor injuries.
Duncan said the two southbound lanes were briefly restricted but traffic was able to flow through in the center lane while the crash was investigated.
The second crash was a rollover of a 1998 Ford Explorer, which occurred around 10 a.m. just north of Arboretum Road, between Corvallis and Adair Village. The SUV came to rest in a field to the west of the highway.
Greg Ridler, undersheriff with the Benton County Sheriff’s Office, said Kase Khaled Al-Louzi, 60, of Philomath was driving north on the highway when he had a medical emergency, crossed the south bound lane and drove off the road.
Ridler said Al-Louzi was transported to Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center and will not be charged. Al-Louzi was in good condition Wednesday afternoon, Good Samaritan staff said.
Traffic on 99W was briefly restricted to one lane as authorities investigated the crash. Both lanes were reopened shortly before 11 a.m.
(An earlier version of this article incorrectly reported no one was injured in the crash at Highway 99W and Walnut.)