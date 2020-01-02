Crash reported at Santiam Highway, Goldfish Farm Road

The Albany Police Department advises drivers to avoid Santiam Highway and Goldfish Farm Road southeast of Albany due to a crash involving three vehicles, including a livestock truck.

The incident was reported shortly before 3 p.m. Thursday.

Sgt. Robert Hayes, with APD, said at 4 p.m. officers were still investigating the crash and would be on the scene until approximately 6 p.m.

Although the highway was not completely closed, Hayes said he is expecting heavy congestion in the area through the investigation.

Hayes said the driver of one of the vehicles was critically injured in the crash and had to be extracted from a vehicle by Albany Fire Department. He said that driver had to be transported to the hospital, but no one else involved in the crash needed medical transport.

Oregon State Police and Linn County Sheriff's Office personnel were also at the scene. Oregon Department of Transportation is handling traffic control through the area.

More details will be provided when available.

