Oregon State Police troopers are continuing to investigate a crash Monday evening that killed three people near Gates.
According to an OSP press release, troopers and emergency personnel received a call about the single-vehicle crash about 6:42 p.m. Monday on Highway 22E near milepost 35.
The initial investigation showed a silver 2004 GMC Envoy carrying five occupants was headed west on the highway when the vehicle left the roadway and struck several trees.
Medics took the driver and one passenger with serious injuries to local hospitals.
Two occupants were ejected from the vehicle and pronounced deceased at the scene. A third occupant remained in the vehicle and was also pronounced deceased at the scene.
The highway was completely closed for approximately two and a half hours following the crash before the eastbound lane was opened.
The Marion County Sheriff’s Office, Keizer Police Department, Gates Fire, Lyons EMS and Oregon Department of Transportation assisted troopers in the investigation.
OSP did not have complete information about the cause of the crash but speed and alcohol use are potential factors, according to the press release. The agency expects to release more information once relatives have been notified.