The Oregon Department of Transportation says a Wednesday morning accident on Highway 34 west of Philomath is affecting traffic.
ODOT's tripcheck.com said in an update posted at 9:23 a.m. Wednesday that a crash was causing delays of around 20 minutes on the highway, about six miles west of Philomath. The post said the hazard would last an estimated two hours, and advised drivers to use caution in the area.
Greg Ridler, undersheriff with the Benton County Sheriff's Office, said deputies were responding to a crash involving a semi-truck that was partially blocking one lane of the highway.
"We are working to clear the road. It's going to take some time but we do have one lane open," he said.
He said that when a tow truck arrives both lanes will have to temporarily close to allow the truck to be moved. He added that Thursday the road will have to be closed for an unknown amount of time for other pieces of the truck to be removed from the area, although as of just after 11 a.m., he said he didn't know when that work would take place.
Ridler said there were no injuries in the crash.