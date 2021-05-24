Crash at coast kills Toledo woman, injures two Lebanon men

A Lebanon man and the passenger in his pickup were injured in a crash that killed a Toldeo woman Monday morning near Newport, according to a news release from the Oregon State Police.

The wreck occurred at 9:44 a.m. on Highway 20 near milepost 3, between Newport and Toledo.

Investigation revealed that Devin Shrum, 32, of Lebanon, was eastbound on Highway 20 when his Ford F-250 pickup, towing a 16-foot fully enclosed trailer, lost control and crossed into the westbound lane, colliding with a Ford Fiesta.

The river of the Ford Fiesta, Kayla Rhoades, 29, suffered fatal injuries.

Shrum’s trailer came lose during the crash and struck a westbound Dodge Magnum operated by Jeremy Lacewell, 43, of Toledo.

Shrum and his passenger, Lonnie Shrum, 64, of Lebanon, were transported to Samaritan Pacific Hospital in Newport.

Lacewell and his passenger, Jimmy Short, 36, of Toledo, were not injured.

OSP was assisted at the scene by the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, the Toledo Police Department, the Newport Fire Department, the Toledo Fire Department, and the Oregon Department of Transportation.

The crash closed the highway for much of Monday.

