 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Crabtree reunion planned for Aug. 15 in Millersburg
0 Comments
alert

Crabtree reunion planned for Aug. 15 in Millersburg

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The ninth annual Crabtree Community Reunion is set for noon to 6 p.m. Aug. 15 at Millersburg City Park, 3030 Alexander Lane NE; note the change in location.

Everyone is welcome to come celebrate Crabtree and reconnect with friends and neighbors. Plenty of parking will be available. Bring lawn chairs or a picnic blanket, a potluck dish to share, favorite beverages, and old Crabtree pictures and memorabilia. There is a covered pavilion with picnic tables, plus a large playground.

RSVP to Verni Knight at verniknight123@gmail.com, to Pam Sparks Barrett at pamspalette@yahoo.com  (Subject: Crabtree Reunion), or on Facebook at the Friends of Crabtree page. Organizers request contact information for anyone who ever attended Crabtree School, or who lived in the Crabtree/Lakeview area.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

New York lawmakers seek Gov. Cuomo's resignation

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News