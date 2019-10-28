A bicyclist who was struck by a motorist last week on Highway 99 in South Corvallis remains under care at Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center.
The cyclist, who has not been identified, was struck while crossing Highway 99 at about 2:15 p.m. on Oct. 21. The motorist was in the center most lane, said Lt. Joel Goodwin of the Corvallis Police Department. No other vehicles or bicyclists were involved in the incident.
Goodwin said Monday that the matter remains under investigation and that the department “is trying to determine exactly what happened before deciding what, if any charges may result.”
Goodwin said that the department has used a 3D scanner to review evidence and that one of the reasons for the delay in concluding the investigation is the time it take to process the scanner’s images.
You have free articles remaining.
Goodwin said that the incident occurred on a straight, level stretch of road about halfway between the crosswalk opposite the First Alternative Co-op and the Fourth Street bridge.
The crosswalk was the site of a motorist vs. cyclist collision in June of 2018 that took the life of the cyclist, 32-year-old Corvallis resident Eric Austin.
The Austin death was a severe blow to the Corvallis cycling community, and the city’s Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Board responded with a report to the City Council that made a series of recommendations to help improve the situation on Highway 99W in South Corvallis.
Among the recommendations were upgrading the pedestrian crossing lights on Highway 99W and working with the Oregon Department of Transportation on traffic calming measures on Highway 99W. ODOT is developing new striping plans for the highway. In addition to the rectangular rapid flashing beacons for the crosswalks, signs and pavement marks will be installed too.