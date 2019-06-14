Corvallis Police Department announced Friday that a detective had arrested a suspect in a burglary that prompted a lockout on Thursday at Jefferson Elementary School.
The Police Department said in a press release that at 8:11 a.m. Thursday a homeowner reported seeing a burglar on a security camera system. Police brought in a canine unit to search the area, but did not locate the suspect. During that time nearby Jefferson had a lockout for about 10 minutes.
Police were reportedly able to identify the suspect as Lucas Brent Foster, 37, from the security footage. A Police Department detective monitoring Foster’s Albany residence spotted him in a vehicle and arrested him around 10:30 a.m. Friday, for charges of first-degree burglary, second-degree theft and attempted first-degree theft.