COVID vaccination events set for Benton County May 20-22

The Benton County Health Department will offer coronavirus vaccination events throughout the county during May.

The Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be available at each event.

All individuals 5 years or older are eligible to receive the vaccine. Drop-ins are welcome, no appointment needed. Primary vaccination series, first and second boosters will be available at each of the events.

Individuals 12 years or over should receive a first booster dose at least five months after completing their primary series.

Individuals 50 years or over, as well as those ages to 12 to 49 with immunocompromising conditions, can receive a second coronavirus vaccine booster. This second booster can be given four months after the previous booster.

Between medical providers, pharmacies and special vaccination events, there is an opportunity every day to get a vaccine. Here is the schedule and details for upcoming special events:

Philomath

4 to 7 p.m. Friday, May 20, cafeteria, Clemens Primary School, 535 S. 19th St.

Corvallis

10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, May 21, Corvallis Community Center, 2601 NW Tyler Ave.

1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, May 22, Boys & Girls Club of Corvallis, 1112 NW Circle Blvd.

Monroe

1 to 5 p.m. Saturday, May 21, commons at Monroe High School, 365 N. Fifth St.

No identification or proof of address is needed; individuals need not live permanently in Oregon to get the vaccine. All clinics are fully accessible. To request additional accommodations, call 541-766-6120.