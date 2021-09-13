COVID update: Oregon passes 300,000 cases

Oregon surpassed 300,000 cumulative cases of COVID-19, according to a Monday press release from the Oregon Health Authority. There were 4,700 new confirmed or presumptive cases statewide, as well as 32 new deaths reported over the weekend.

Oregon’s death toll from the virus is now 3,446. Further details about new deaths are not provided in afternoon releases by OHA, so it is unknown in time for this report whether any of the new fatalities are from Linn or Benton counties. The release does state that there were 44 new cases linked to Benton County and 284 linked to Linn County over the weekend.

The number of COVID-19 patients across Oregon is 1,075, which is 11 fewer than Friday’s report. There are 274 patients in intensive care unit beds, nine fewer than the previous report.

There were 4,699 new doses of COVID vaccinations added to the state’s immunization registry. The seven-day running average of new vaccinations is now 7,325. To date, Oregon has fully immunized more than 2.4 million people against the coronavirus.

Nationwide, there have been more than 160,000 new or presumptive cases tracked by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention over the past seven days. There have been 1,860 new deaths in that time frame, bringing the national death toll to 656,318.

The United States has administered at least one dose to more than 209 million individuals, with more than 178 million considered fully vaccinated. In terms of percentage, 63% of Americans ages 12 or older are considered fully vaccinated.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0