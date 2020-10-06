COVID testing to be expanded in Oregon

The goal with testing is the more tested, the more the spread can be contained, Brown said. The new supply of tests allows the state to revise its testing guidelines and now test even those who don't show any symptoms but have been in close contact with someone who tested positive for the virus.

Meanwhile, Safeway/Albertsons stores with pharmacies in Oregon and southern Washington now offer at-home COVID-19 test kits using saliva. The kits, which cost $139.99 each can be picked up at a store or delivered by mail. Results are available within 72 hours by email or text, said Stephen Certo, Safeway/Albertsons director of pharmacy operations.

At the moment these tests are not covered by insurance, Certo said. And there are no restrictions on the number of kits requested.

"We have plenty of supply," Certo said. "It's 98% accurate. If it is positive, then you have COVID, but if it's negative you don't have the results for the two viral targets it tests for."

By state law, labs are required to notify the state of any testing results and positive cases resulting from the saliva tests will be treated the same as other lab results, said Morgan Emerson, Deschutes County Health Services spokeswoman.