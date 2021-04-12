COVID penalties: Springfield, Deschutes County restaurants fined by state

Oregon OSHA has fined Twisted River Saloon in Springfield $18,430 for violating three standards designed to protect employees from the coronavirus disease. In one of the violations, the employer willfully continued to potentially expose workers to the virus, despite a public health order limiting the capacity of indoor dining to zero in an “extreme risk” county.

The citation resulted from an inspection launched in response to multiple complaints about Twisted River Saloon. The inspection documented the fact that the company, operating in Lane County, willfully began allowing indoor dining beginning on or around Jan. 4, 2021, and continuing until Feb. 26, 2021. During that time, Lane County was designated an “extreme risk” for transmission of the disease.

During the inspection, the business owner, James Butt, said he chose to reopen the restaurant, even though he was aware that it went against workplace health requirements.

Meanwhile, Oregon OSHA also has fined two Black Bear Diner sites — one in Bend and one in Redmond — more than $35,000 for violating standards designed to protect employees from the coronavirus disease. Both sites, under the same ownership, willfully continued to potentially expose workers to the virus, despite a public health order limiting the capacity of indoor dining to zero in an “extreme risk” county.