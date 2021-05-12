COVID outbreaks reported at 30 mid-valley schools

COVID-19 outbreaks are occurring at 30 mid-Willamette Valley schools and 127 people have contracted the illness through those hot spots, according to a report issued Wednesday by the Oregon Health Authority.
Outbreaks in Linn and Benton County schools ranged from as few as one case to as many as 16. The state counts students, staff members and volunteers in outbreak figures.
Mid-valley schools with active outbreaks, and the number of cases at each are as follows, with new outbreaks on the list marked by an asterisk:
Alsea Charter School (10); Seven Oak Middle School in Lebanon (4); Pioneer School in Lebanon (1); Linus Pauling Middle School in Corvallis* (3); Sunrise Elementary School in Albany* (2); Cascades Elementary School in Lebanon (3); Santiam Christian School in Adair Village (16); South Albany High School (12); Calapooia Middle School in Albany (5); Corvallis High School (4); Philomath Elementary School* (2); Philomath Middle School (3); Santiam Jr./Sr. High School in Mill City (7); West Albany High School* (6); Sweet Home High School (7); Riverview School in Lebanon (4); Sweet Home Jr. High School* (4); Cheldelin Middle School in Corvallis (3); South Shore Elementary School in Albany (2); Lafayette Elementary School in Albany (4); Liberty Elementary School in Albany (3); Sand Ridge Charter School in Lebanon (2); Meadow Ridge Elementary School in Albany (2); Lebanon High School (3); Santiam Elementary School in Mill City* (4); Scio High School (1); Children’s Farm School in Corvallis* (2); Albany Christian School (5); Timber Ridge Middle School in Albany (1); and Hamilton Creek School in Lebanon (2).
Numbers for each outbreak are current as of Sunday, according to the OHA.
Outbreaks are considered resolved when there have been no new cases with a school for at least 28 days.
Last week, 28 local schools were listed in the OHA’s outbreak report.
This week’s report included seven new schools, but five schools had outbreaks deemed resolved. The schools no longer listed on the outbreak report this week are Clemens Primary School in Philomath; North Albany Middle School; Philomath High School; Central Linn High School in Halsey; and Periwinkle Elementary School in Albany.
Active outbreaks are occurring at the following senior living communities and congregate living settings in Linn and Benton counties: Willamette Springs Memory Care in Corvallis (22 cases, zero deaths); Waverly Place Memory Care in Albany (6 cases, zero deaths); the Mennonite Home in Albany (10 cases, zero deaths); and Quail Run Assisted Living Facility in the Mennonite Village in Albany (4 cases, zero deaths). A previously reported outbreak at Meadowlark Senior Living in Lebanon is now considered resolved.
A new workplace outbreak with seven cases was reported at Walmart in Albany. Other active outbreaks in the mid-valley are occurring at: the Target Distribution Center in Albany (25 cases); the Lowe’s Distribution Center in Lebanon (10 cases); and Hollingsworth and Vose (8 cases).
