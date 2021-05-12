COVID outbreaks reported at 30 mid-valley schools

Numbers for each outbreak are current as of Sunday, according to the OHA.

Outbreaks are considered resolved when there have been no new cases with a school for at least 28 days.

Last week, 28 local schools were listed in the OHA’s outbreak report.

This week’s report included seven new schools, but five schools had outbreaks deemed resolved. The schools no longer listed on the outbreak report this week are Clemens Primary School in Philomath; North Albany Middle School; Philomath High School; Central Linn High School in Halsey; and Periwinkle Elementary School in Albany.

Active outbreaks are occurring at the following senior living communities and congregate living settings in Linn and Benton counties: Willamette Springs Memory Care in Corvallis (22 cases, zero deaths); Waverly Place Memory Care in Albany (6 cases, zero deaths); the Mennonite Home in Albany (10 cases, zero deaths); and Quail Run Assisted Living Facility in the Mennonite Village in Albany (4 cases, zero deaths). A previously reported outbreak at Meadowlark Senior Living in Lebanon is now considered resolved.

A new workplace outbreak with seven cases was reported at Walmart in Albany. Other active outbreaks in the mid-valley are occurring at: the Target Distribution Center in Albany (25 cases); the Lowe’s Distribution Center in Lebanon (10 cases); and Hollingsworth and Vose (8 cases).

Kyle Odegard can be contacted at 541-812-6077 or kyle.odegard@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter via @KyleOdegard.

