COVID, drug costs highlight Sen. Merkley's virtual town hall in Linn County

“The story behind this story is the power of a massive concentration of wealth in corporations,” Merkley said. “Politicians are afraid of them, and that’s why we continue to get gouged.”

Merkley also touched on his efforts to include wildfire relief funding and better federal forest management practices as part of the massive infrastructure bill that’s working its way through Congress.

He said practices like more thinning and mowing, as well as prescribed burns on forest lands, are important for lessening the severity of wildfires. Better forest policies would hopefully lead to less intense fire seasons.

“I just can’t get out of my head the devastation I saw last summer,” Merkley said. “I drove 600 miles around the state and never got out of the smoke.”

There was also a question about a recent arms sale by the U.S. to Israel — weapons that may have been used recently in the retaliatory strikes against Palestine. A constituent asked whether Merkley supported the “indiscriminate” bombing of civilians by Israel.

Merkley declined to take a position, saying he didn’t have a clear enough understanding of what U.S. intelligence agencies had determined in terms of whether the Israeli counterstrikes always had clear military targets.