COVID, drug costs highlight Sen. Merkley's virtual town hall in Linn County

COVID-19 was the hot topic Wednesday during U.S. Sen. Jeff Merkley's virtual town hall for Linn County constituents, with drug costs, the boiling Israeli-Palestinian conflict and last year’s devastating wildfires also generating discussion.
Merkley started the proceedings by highlighting the Linn County Fair & Expo Center in Albany. Not only has the facility been used for administering about 50,000 COVID vaccinations this year, it was also an emergency shelter for hundreds of people and animals displaced by the 2020 Labor Day fires.
“Thank you for helping so many residents of Linn County get through a difficult time,” Merkley said to Kris Barnes, the operations manager for the fairgrounds, who joined the online event remotely. “Well done and thank you.”
The organizers who were a part of the efforts there received a flag that was flown over the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C.
Conversation then turned, as it so often does, to the COVID-19 pandemic. Merkley was optimistic that the end was in sight but urged diligence.
“There’s a light at the end of the tunnel, but we aren’t out of the tunnel yet,” he said. “We have more work to do.”
He highlighted his efforts in the Senate to pass relief bills that were targeted toward individuals and businesses financially hurt by the pandemic. He touted it as an achievement to “try and build businesses and local economies back up.”
“And I mean building from businesses and individuals up, not from Wall Street down,” he added.
Those efforts included the individual stimulus checks to most Americans, as well as the small business grants made available through the CARES Act.
Albany Mayor Alex Johnson II, who introduced the senator before the discussion, asked a question about what can be done to decrease the cost of prescription drugs. Johnson, an insurance agent with many elderly clients, said that he often has people leaving his office in tears because they can’t afford the price of medication they need.
“Some of the costs are rising absolutely out of control,” Johnson said before asking Merkley what he was doing about it.
“I do have a plan,” Merkley responded. “It’s called, ‘Stop price-gouging Americans on drugs!’”
He said America is the only developed nation in the world that doesn’t negotiate for lower drug prices with pharmaceutical companies. The exception here is that the Department of Veterans Affairs bargains with companies individually, ensuring that its patients pay about half of what those drugs typically go for on the market.
A plan Merkley is pushing for in the Senate would give American health care companies and government agencies better ability to negotiate cheaper prices. There’s been a popular push to allow the Medicare program to negotiate for cheaper prices for those who qualify, for example.
“The story behind this story is the power of a massive concentration of wealth in corporations,” Merkley said. “Politicians are afraid of them, and that’s why we continue to get gouged.”
Merkley also touched on his efforts to include wildfire relief funding and better federal forest management practices as part of the massive infrastructure bill that’s working its way through Congress.
He said practices like more thinning and mowing, as well as prescribed burns on forest lands, are important for lessening the severity of wildfires. Better forest policies would hopefully lead to less intense fire seasons.
“I just can’t get out of my head the devastation I saw last summer,” Merkley said. “I drove 600 miles around the state and never got out of the smoke.”
There was also a question about a recent arms sale by the U.S. to Israel — weapons that may have been used recently in the retaliatory strikes against Palestine. A constituent asked whether Merkley supported the “indiscriminate” bombing of civilians by Israel.
Merkley declined to take a position, saying he didn’t have a clear enough understanding of what U.S. intelligence agencies had determined in terms of whether the Israeli counterstrikes always had clear military targets.
“I don’t profess to be an expert, but I am going to learn more about the battle that’s just taken place … and what I learn is going to inform my stance on how I feel America should respond,” Merkley said. “I will hopefully have more to say once I have a better understanding.”
To conclude his 19th town hall of the year, Merkley focused on getting Oregon out of the pandemic and healing political divides.
“I must say I’m really looking forward to this coming year,” he said. “Hopefully, I’ll see you in person and we’ll be coming out of the COVID tunnel and see our economy restored. I encourage people to think of this as a stress that should bring us together, not drive us apart. I’m concerned about the intensity of the political chasm that separates our political parties and ideologies.”
Troy Shinn covers healthcare, natural resources and the Linn County government. He can be reached at 541-812-6114 or troy.shinn@lee.net. He can be found on Twitter at @troydshinn.