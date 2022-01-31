COVID cases slowly decline over weekend in Oregon

The Oregon Health Authority reported 13,443 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 over the weekend, raising the state case total to 638,876.

The weekend also brought 15 new COVID-19-related deaths, raising the state death total to 6,100.

The numbers in Monday’s report reflect the cases and deaths reported between Friday, Jan. 28 and Sunday, Jan. 30. There were 6,802 cases Friday, 4,011 cases Saturday and 2,630 cases Sunday.

OHA also provided additional information about the deaths reported Friday. A 91-year-old man from Benton County died Jan. 27 at Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center, and an 81-year-old woman from Linn County died Jan. 23 at Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center.

Linn County reported 611 new cases over the weekend, bringing that county’s case total to 23,186. No new deaths were reported in Linn County, with the death total remaining at 223.

Benton County had 286 over the weekend, raising that county’s case total to 12,926. No new deaths were reported in Benton County, with the death toll remaining at 52.

Hospitalizations: There are currently 1,099 Oregonians hospitalized with COVID-19, 187 of whom are in intensive care unit beds. Of 658 adult ICU beds, 66 are unoccupied, representing a 10% availability. Two hundred seventy-seven of 4,164 adult non-ICU beds are unoccupied, a 7% availability.

In the mid-Willamette Valley, 5% of adult ICU beds are available, and 1% of adult non-ICU beds are available. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.

A week ago, the peak of the omicron variant-inspired surge was forecasted to be around 1,500 COVID-19 hospitalizations, according to the Oregon Health Authority. Without such widespread adherence to the safety protocols, the projected peak was about 1,900, according to the model.

Oregon ranks near the top among U.S. states and the District of Columbia in vaccinations and boosters, according to CDC data, the OHA reported.

Vaccinations: OHA reported that 4,931 coronavirus vaccine doses were added to the state immunization registry Jan. 30. There are now more than 3.1 million Oregonians who have received at least one dose of a vaccine, and more than 2.8 million who have completed a vaccine series.

Nationally: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported 102,997 cases over the weekend, increasing the U.S. case total to nearly 74.3 million. There were 453 new deaths nationwide, bringing the country’s death total to 881,887.

Joanna Mann covers education for Mid-Valley Media. She can be contacted at 541-812-6076 or Joanna.Mann@lee.net. Follow her on Twitter via @joanna_mann_.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.