COVID cases in Linn County Jail increase

The number of patients with positive COVID-19 tests at the Linn County Jail in Albany has more than doubled since the outbreak was first reported last week, according to Sheriff Jim Yon.

Last week, eight inmates had tested positive for COVID-19 after it was discovered that an inmate who was transferred out of the facility Sept. 9 was infected. After another round of testing, the number of inmates with the virus has grown to 19.

“That’s where we are as of this morning,” said Yon. “We believe we’re containing it to two blocks where people are positive.”

The jail has made the step of moving every inmate into their own cell, where they are currently eating all their meals. Yon said that he’s been surprised at how well-received this move has been among the inmates.

“Actually they’ve handled it really well, I’ve got to give them some kudos for that,” he said. “They’ve been very patient. But of course they don’t want to get it, either.”

The jail is currently waiting on the results of the next round of testing, which is being processed at a Corvallis lab. Yon said he doesn’t know when the results will be back, but they “are usually pretty quick.”