COVID-19 vaccine open to all 16 and older on April 19

All Oregonians age 16 and older will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine on April 19, a week earlier than the previous earliest date, Gov. Kate Brown said Tuesday.

“We are locked in a race between vaccine distribution and the rapid spread of COVID-19 variants," Brown said.

Oregon previously did not plan on opening vaccine eligibility to all aged 16 and over until July 1. Biden directed all states to lift any limits beyond the minimum age by May 1. Brown had announced that counties that were ready to expand vaccinations could apply to move the date to April 26.

Now, April 19 marks the start of open eligibility.

Oregon will continue to use its current eligibility system until then. People with underlying medical conditions, essential workers and other groups are currently on the list. Anyone age 65 and older remains eligible.

