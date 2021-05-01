 Skip to main content
COVID-19 Update
Here is a local, state and national update on the COVID-19 caseload and vaccinations based on reports Friday from the Oregon Health Authority and the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention:

New cases Oregon: 794

Total cases Oregon: 185,597

New cases Linn County: 38

Total cases Linn County: 4,557

New cases Benton County: 10

Total cases Benton County: 2,917

New cases U.S: 60,081

Total cases U.S.: 32,091,429

New deaths Oregon: 2

Total deaths Oregon: 2,498

New deaths Linn County: 1

Total deaths Linn County: 66

New deaths Benton County: 0

Total deaths Benton County: 19

New deaths U.S.: 812

Total deaths U.S.: 572,190

New vaccinations Oregon: 40,318

Total vaccinations Oregon: 3,023,578

Oregonians fully vaccinated: 1,275,121

Hospitalizations Oregon: 331 (down three from Friday)

ICU beds in Oregon: 71 (down two from Tuesday)

Sources: Oregon Health Authority, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

