COVID-19 Update

Here is a local, state and national update on the COVID-19 caseload and vaccinations based on reports Friday from the Oregon Health Authority and the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention:
New cases Oregon: 794
Total cases Oregon: 185,597
New cases Linn County: 38
Total cases Linn County: 4,557
New cases Benton County: 10
Total cases Benton County: 2,917
New cases U.S: 60,081
Total cases U.S.: 32,091,429
New deaths Oregon: 2
Total deaths Oregon: 2,498
New deaths Linn County: 1
Total deaths Linn County: 66
New deaths Benton County: 0
Total deaths Benton County: 19
New deaths U.S.: 812
Total deaths U.S.: 572,190