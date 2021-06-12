 Skip to main content
COVID-19 update
Virus Outbreak

A pharmacist fills a syringe from a vial of the Janssen, Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine on April 30 at the Vaccine Village in Antwerp, Belgium. 

 VIRGINIA MAYO, ASSOCIATED PRESS

Here is a local, state and national update on the COVID-19 caseload and vaccinations based on reports Friday from the Oregon Health Authority and the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention:

New cases Oregon: 285

Total cases Oregon: 204,865

New cases Linn County: 9

Total cases Linn County: 5,496

New cases Benton County: 5

Total cases Benton County: 3,236

New cases U.S: 15,160

Total cases U.S.: 33,259,537

New deaths Oregon: 3

Total deaths Oregon: 2,729

New deaths Linn County: 0

Total deaths Linn County: 79

New deaths Benton County: 0

Total deaths Benton County: 22

New deaths U.S.: 481

Total deaths U.S.: 596,572

New vaccinations Oregon: 17,567

Total vaccinations Oregon: 4,188,850

Oregonians fully vaccinated: 2,019,299

Hospitalizations Oregon: 160 (down 9 from Friday)

ICU beds in Oregon: 41 (up 1 from Friday)

Sources: Oregon Health Authority, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

