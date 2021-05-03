 Skip to main content
COVID-19 update
COVID-19 update

  • Updated
Stock Pix -Covid 19 Vaccine 23
Mark Ylen Mid-Valley Media file (2020)

Here is a local, state and national update on the COVID-19 caseload and vaccinations based on reports Monday from the Oregon Health Authority and the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention:

New cases Oregon: 540                

Total cases Oregon: 186,877

New cases Linn County: 42

Total cases Linn County: 4,520

New cases Benton County: 12

Total cases Benton County: 2,907

New cases U.S.: 32,452

Total cases U.S.: 32,228,003

New deaths Oregon: 1

Total deaths Oregon: 2,502

New deaths Linn County: 0

Total deaths Linn County: 65

New deaths Benton County: 0

Total deaths Benton County: 19

New deaths U.S.: 423

Total deaths U.S.: 574,220

New vaccinations Oregon: 17,897

Total vaccinations Oregon: 32,228,003

Oregonians fully vaccinated: 1,295,638

Hospitalizations Oregon: 351 (up 6 from Sunday)

ICU beds in Oregon: 80 (up 4 from Sunday)

Sources: Oregon Health Authority, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

