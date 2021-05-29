 Skip to main content
COVID-19 Update: Saturday, May 29
COVID-19 Update: Saturday, May 29

051721-adh-nws-Vaccine Clinic04-my (051821-copy)

A sign at the Blodgett Elementary School's vaccination clinic two weeks ago. Teens are now eligible to receive the Pfizer vaccine. (Mid-Valley Media file)

 Mark Ylen, Mid-Valley Media

Here is a local, state and national update on the COVID-19 caseload and vaccinations based on Saturday reports from the Oregon Health Authority and the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention:

New cases Oregon: 376

Total cases Oregon: 201,004

New cases Linn County: 11

Total cases Linn County: 5,330

New cases Benton County: 4

Total cases Benton County: 3,192

New cases U.S: 21,314

Total cases U.S.: 33,066,772

New deaths Oregon: 1

Total deaths Oregon: 2,666

New deaths Linn County: 0

Total deaths Linn County: 76

New deaths Benton County: 0

Total deaths Benton County: 22

New deaths U.S.: 573

Total deaths U.S.: 590,959

New vaccinations Oregon: 31,325

Total vaccinations Oregon: 3,929,204

Oregonians fully vaccinated: 1,831,484

Hospitalizations Oregon: 257 (down three from Friday)

ICU beds in Oregon: 56 (down three from Friday)

Sources: Oregon Health Authority, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

