COVID-19 update: Saturday, May 15

Here is a local, state and national update on the COVID-19 caseload and vaccinations based on reports Saturday from the Oregon Health Authority and the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention:
New cases Oregon: 751
Total cases Oregon: 195,179
New cases Linn County: 24
Total cases Linn County: 4,981
New cases Benton County: 9
Total cases Benton County: 3,117
New cases U.S: 37,314
Total cases U.S.: 32,722,464
New deaths Oregon: 3
Total deaths Oregon: 2,585
New deaths Linn County: 0
Total deaths Linn County: 68
New deaths Benton County: 0
Total deaths Benton County: 20
New deaths U.S.: 690
Total deaths U.S.: 582,263
New vaccinations Oregon: 42,051
Total vaccinations Oregon: 3,515,780
Oregonians fully vaccinated: 1,578,144
Hospitalizations Oregon: 332 (down 5 from Friday)
ICU beds in Oregon: 75 (down 2 from Friday)
Sources: Oregon Health Authority, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
