COVID-19 update; Oregon death toll passes 2,500

Here is a local, state and national update on the COVID-19 caseload and vaccinations based on reports Sunday from the Oregon Health Authority and the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention:
New cases Oregon: 756
Total cases Oregon: 186,344
New cases Linn County: 24
Total cases Linn County: 4,580
New cases Benton County: 16
Total cases Benton County: 2,934
New cases U.S: 53,613
Total cases U.S.: 32,145,557
New deaths Oregon: 3
Total deaths Oregon: 2,501
New deaths Linn County: 0
Total deaths Linn County: 66
New deaths Benton County: 0
Total deaths Benton County: 19
New deaths U.S.: 822
Total deaths U.S.: 573,012
New vaccinations Oregon: 22,443
Total vaccinations Oregon: 3,046,021
Oregonians fully vaccinated: 1,850,948
Hospitalizations Oregon: 345 (up 14 from Saturday)
ICU beds in Oregon: 76 (up five from Saturday)
Sources: Oregon Health Authority, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention