COVID-19 update (May 25)
  • Updated
Stock Pix -Covid 19 Vaccine 03 mark
Mark Ylen Mid-Valley Media

Here is a local, state and national update on the COVID-19 caseload and vaccinations based on reports Monday from the Oregon Health Authority and the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention:

New cases Oregon: 284

Total cases Oregon: 198,972

New cases Linn County: 17

Total cases Linn County: 5,243

New cases Benton County: 6

Total cases Benton County: 3,167

New cases U.S: 13,186

Total cases U.S.: 32,947,548

New deaths Oregon: 2

Total deaths Oregon: 2,624

New deaths Linn County: 0

Total deaths Linn County: 73

New deaths Benton County: 0

Total deaths Benton County: 21

New deaths U.S.: 220

Total deaths U.S.: 587,342

New vaccinations Oregon: 21,156

Total vaccinations Oregon: 3,786,267

Oregonians fully vaccinated: 1,740,904

Hospitalizations Oregon: 266 (up 18 from Sunday)

ICU beds in Oregon: 75 (up 4 from Sunday)

Sources: Oregon Health Authority, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

Troy Shinn covers healthcare, natural resources and the Linn County government. He can be reached at 541-812-6114 or troy.shinn@lee.net. He can be found on Twitter at @troydshinn. 

