COVID-19 update (May 22)
COVID-19 update (May 22)

  • Updated
Covid 19 Vaccine 13
Mark Ylen, Mid-Valley Media

Here is a local, state and national update on the COVID-19 caseload and vaccinations based on reports Friday from the Oregon Health Authority and the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention:

New cases Oregon: 504

Total cases Oregon: 197,851

New cases Linn County: 38

Total cases Linn County: 5,175

New cases Benton County: 5

Total cases Benton County: 3,154

New cases U.S: Not available

Total cases U.S.: 32,855,010 (as of Thursday)

New deaths Oregon: 7

Total deaths Oregon: 2,613

New deaths Linn County: 2

Total deaths Linn County: 72

New deaths Benton County: 0

Total deaths Benton County: 21

New deaths U.S.: Not available

Total deaths U.S.: 584,975 (as of Thursday)

New vaccinations Oregon: 48,028

Total vaccinations Oregon: 3,698,622

Oregonians fully vaccinated: 1,685,321

Hospitalizations Oregon: 285 (down 16 from Thursday)

ICU beds in Oregon: 78 (up 1 from Thursday)

Sources: Oregon Health Authority, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

