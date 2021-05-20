 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
COVID-19 update (May 21)
0 comments
alert

COVID-19 update (May 21)

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Covid 19 Vaccine 13
Mark Ylen, Mid-Valley Media

Here is a local, state and national update on the COVID-19 caseload and vaccinations based on reports Thursday from the Oregon Health Authority and the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention:

New cases Oregon: 603

Total cases Oregon: 197,356

New cases Linn County: 46

Total cases Linn County: 5,136

New cases Benton County: 6

Total cases Benton County: 3,150

New cases U.S: 27,857

Total cases U.S.: 32,855,010

New deaths Oregon: 5

Total deaths Oregon: 2,606

New deaths Linn County: 0

Total deaths Linn County: 70

New deaths Benton County: 1

Total deaths Benton County: 21

New deaths U.S.: 639

Total deaths U.S.: 584,975

New vaccinations Oregon: 37,228

Total vaccinations Oregon: 3,650,737

Oregonians fully vaccinated: 1,656,783

Hospitalizations Oregon: 301 (down 5 from Wednesday)

ICU beds in Oregon: 77 (down 1 from Wednesday)

Sources: Oregon Health Authority, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

CAITLYN M. MAY can be contacted at caitlyn.may@lee.net 

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: The water crisis is real and it's here

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

COVID-19 update (May 20)
Local

COVID-19 update (May 20)

  • Updated

Here is a local, state and national update on the COVID-19 caseload and vaccinations based on reports Wednesday from the Oregon Health Authori…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News