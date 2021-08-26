COVID-19 update: Child hospitalizations increase, outdoor mask mandate takes effect Friday

Linn County reported 103 new COVID-19 cases and Benton County reported 12 instances of the disease on Thursday, according to the Oregon Health Authority.
There were no reported COVID-19-related deaths on Thursday in either county.
The OHA also announced 2,057 new COVID-19 cases across Oregon, bringing the pandemic case total to 265,210. There were nine deaths reported on Thursday, raising the state’s death toll to 3,095.
Of the 14,523 COVID-19 cases reported between Aug. 15 and Aug. 21, 88% of those were seen in unvaccinated individuals. The 1,739 breakthrough cases accounted for 12% of the week’s cases.
The median age of all positive cases is 48, and breakthrough cases have been reported in all 36 counties in Oregon. There have been 9,539 breakthrough cases in Oregon to date. The rate of COVID-19 in unvaccinated people is six times higher than the rate of the virus in vaccinated people.
The median age of those who have died from the virus is 83. Less than 1% of residents with vaccine breakthrough cases have died, and 5.5% have been hospitalized.
On Thursday, OHA published its newest dashboard report of pediatric COVID-19 case data in Oregon. The report is published weekly on Thursday’s with updated data.
A key finding — there is an increase in hospitalizations in those five-years-old and younger. This isn’t only in Oregon; it’s part of a national trend.
“While an increase in COVID cases is difficult news to hear, it’s especially disheartening when there is a sharp rise in serious cases among the youngest people in our community,” said Dr. Dean Sidelinger, health officer and state epidemiologist for OHA. “New hospital admission rates for kids due to COVID-19 in the U.S. have reached the highest levels since tracking pediatric cases started about a year ago. The delta variant is more contagious than previous variants — and likely is causing more severe disease in children, as it is in adults — and is leading to a surge in pediatric hospitalizations nationwide.”
Sidelinger urges people to get vaccinated and keep wearing masks to help stop COVID-19 from spreading to vulnerable children who are not yet eligible for the vaccine.
Oregon has 1,085 COVID-19 patients hospitalized across the state. There are 51 adult intensive care unit beds available out of 661 in the state, or 8% of available ICU beds.
As of Thursday, there are 2,604,664 people have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 2,385,186 people are fully vaccinated.
Gov. Kate Brown announced on Tuesday that outdoor masks would be enforced in most outdoor public settings where social distancing is not possible, regardless of vaccination status. That mandate is in effect as of Friday.
The United States reported 994,042 cases in the last seven days, and now has 38,341,339 total cases during the pandemic. There have been 631,440 total COVID-19-related deaths in the country, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
