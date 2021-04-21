COVID-19 update (April 21)

Here is a local, state and national update on the COVID-19 caseload and vaccinations based on reports Friday from the Oregon Health Authority and the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention:
New cases Oregon: 989
Total cases Oregon: 177,134
New cases Linn County: 33
Total cases Linn County: 4,222
New cases Benton County: 24
Total cases Benton County: 2,777
New cases U.S: 57,261
Total cases U.S.: 31,602,676
New deaths Oregon: 6
Total deaths Oregon: 2,466
New deaths Linn County: 0
Total deaths Linn County: 63
New deaths Benton County: 1
Total deaths Benton County: 19
New deaths U.S.: 733
Total deaths U.S.: 565,613
New vaccinations Oregon: 39,882
Total vaccinations Oregon: 1,635,625 Oregonians have received at least one dose, and 1,065,266 are fully vaccinated
Hospitalizations Oregon: 272 (up 17 from Tuesday’s report)
ICU beds in Oregon: 65 (up 7 from Tuesday’s report)
Sources: Oregon Health Authority, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention