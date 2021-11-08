COVID-19 Update: 3 more Linn County deaths are part of 58 statewide for weekend

Oregon recorded 58 more COVID-19-related deaths during the weekend, including three in Linn County.

The Oregon Health Authority’s Monday report included information for Friday, Saturday and Sunday. The sheer quantity of deaths meant that no individual information was available on the three Linn County deaths. That information likely will be released Tuesday.

In addition to the deaths, which brought Oregon’s total to 4,620, the state recorded 2,125 new confirmed and presumptive coronavirus cases.

Linn County added 97 cases during the weekend, and the three deaths lifted the county total to 144. Benton County added 43 new cases for a total of 5,824 and 31 deaths. There were no new Benton deaths during the weekend.

Oregon recorded 913 new cases on Friday, 735 on Saturday and 477 on Sunday. The numbers are often not completely updated on Saturday and Sunday because not all health departments keep counting during the weekend.

Presumptive cases are people without a positive diagnostic test who have COVID-19-like symptoms and had close contact with a laboratory-confirmed case. Presumptive cases make up less than 5% of the total cases, OHA has said.

In other news from the weekend reports:

National numbers: The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported 12,475 new cases Sunday for a national total of 46.4 million. There were 129 new deaths for a total of 752,196.

Vaccinations: The OHA said that 6,867 new doses were added to the state’s vaccine registry. Included were 1,837 third doses and booster shots. A total of 2,838,131 individuals in Oregon have been given at least one dose of vaccine. The total of individuals who have completed a vaccine series is at 2,625,098.

Hospitalizations: Statewide, 520 individuals with COVID-19 are in hospitals, three fewer than Sunday. There are 134 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, two more than yesterday. General beds in Oregon are at 93% capacity and at 91% for ICU beds.

