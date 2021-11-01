 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
COVID-19 update: 2,569 new cases, 5 more deaths in Oregon
0 Comments
alert

COVID-19 update: 2,569 new cases, 5 more deaths in Oregon

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Stock Pix -Covid 19 Vaccine 02

Oregon added more than 10,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines to its registry during the weekend. More than 2,000 were third doses or booster shots.

 Mark Ylen Mid-Valley Media file (2020)

Oregon added 2,569 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases and five deaths during the weekend.

The state’s caseload is now 367,610, with 4,377 new deaths, according to Monday’s report from the Oregon Health Authority. None of the new deaths were in Linn County or Benton County.

Linn added 141 new cases during the weekend and now has 13,500 cases and 132 deaths. Benton added 48 cases for a total of 5,724 and 31 deaths.

Presumptive cases are people without a positive diagnostic test who have COVID-19-like symptoms and had close contact with a laboratory-confirmed case. Presumptive cases make up less than 5% of the total cases, OHA has said.

Oregon recorded 1,240 new cases on Friday, 771 on Saturday and 558 on Sunday. The numbers are often updated on Saturday and Sunday because not all health departments keep counting during the weekend.

In other information from the weekend reports:

Hospitalizations: The state had 540 hospitalized COVID-19 patients on Sunday, 11 more than Saturday. A total of 114 COVID patients were in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is four more than Sunday. A total of 9% of both general hospital beds and ICU beds were available statewide.

Vaccinations: There were 10,364 coronavirus vaccine doses added to the state registry, including 2,129 third and booster doses. A total of 2,820,379 individuals in Oregon have had at least one vaccine dose, with 2,615,092 completing a vaccine series.

National numbers: The U.S. has had 45,889,173 COVID cases, according to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, with 17,132 new cases. The nation has experienced 743,926 deaths, with 159 new deaths in Monday’s report.

  • More Mid-Valley COVID-19 coverage

Contact reporter James Day at jim.day@lee.net or 541-812-6116. Follow at Twitter.com/jameshday or gazettetimes.com/blogs/jim-day.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Rolls-Royce is producing electric cars

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News