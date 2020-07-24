COVID-19 unmasked: Answers to frequent virus questions

The impacts of COVID-19 are well known. It has closed schools, forced businesses to find new models of serving customers and is wreaking havoc on municipal budgets as unemployment hits historic highs and the economy struggles to cope. But because there is still so much unknown about this new coronavirus — in the same family as SARS and MERS — it has created an environment ripe for misinformation. Conspiracy theories about its origin, its severity and the effectiveness of the safety measures local and state governments put in place have flooded social media since the pandemic reached the U.S. earlier this year.
Chunhuei Chi, the director of the Center for Global Health at Oregon State University, addressed some of the misconceptions, falsehoods and questions surrounding COVID-19 in the mid-valley.
Q: Recent studies show that those who survive COVID-19 have some sort of immunity but it doesn’t last very long — the latest study showing immunity to last a matter of months. While a vaccine is in the works, how will it differ from acquired immunity? Will it also last months rather than years?
A: At this time we still have very limited knowledge about the vaccine because no effective vaccine is available. That said, depending on the nature and type of vaccine, the time period of immunity will be varied. Based on experts' opinion, based on the knowledge right now about the acquired immunity, it’s limited. The latest study shows that the finding is not very promising because after three months most of the antibodies are gone (in patients with acquired immunity). So based on that, the longest acquired immunity is three months. Those with no or mild symptoms, their antibodies went away even sooner. Does that necessarily mean we’ll have to vaccinated every three months? A vaccine like that would not be very useful. What they’re striving for is that it’s comparable to the flu vaccine. The coronavirus is in the same category as the flu and immunity tends to be limited, and that’s why we get an annual flu shot. Depending on the vaccine, we may see immunity for six to 12 months. We may need to get the vaccine biannually or annually.
Q: Does wearing a mask create a carbon monoxide build-up that’s harmful to our health?
A: That’s completely wrong. No. Ask any doctor in the operating room. Some have to wear masks for hours; nurses wear masks all day all over the country.
Q: Does wearing a mask cause a health hazard due to a buildup of bacteria?
A: That’s depending on how you treat the mask afterwards. The only risk of buildup of bacteria is when you use the mask without disinfecting it. Even disposable masks can be disinfected, but you’re not making yourself sick by wearing a mask. That’s an interesting myth. For a healthy person, it’s impossible to make yourself sick by wearing a mask, but it might be helpful for readers to understand the difference in masks. There is an N95 mask made for industry and one made for medical use. For industrial use, there is a small vent because they have to filter out hazardous material. The virus will continue to spread with that vent (in the industry N95, not the medical N95). They are only protecting themselves by wearing it. Likewise, it’s important to know that when you’re going to the grocery store or other indoor places and you see someone wearing that mask, stay away because if they are sick, they will spread the virus.
Q: Does COVID-19 spread through the ventilation system of offices, hotels, stores?
A: Yes, it is possible if there is a sick person in the office, and that’s why for safety reasons, if you need to stay in a hotel or motel, you ask before you make reservations whether they have central air. You want them to have independent room air conditioning.
Q: When being tested for COVID-19, a swab is inserted up the nasal cavity. If the virus can be spread through droplets in saliva, why can’t patients have their cheek swabbed instead?
A: The reason is because that’s the first place the virus started to inhabit the human body and from there it progresses to your lungs. There might be virus present inside your cheek, but we still have issues with the sensitivity of the testing kit and you don’t want to give false security with a false negative. This is one of the reasons we’re having a severe pandemic now because, if you remember, we weren’t doing a lot of testing and it gave the American people a false sense of security, not knowing the virus was spreading. (The nasal test) gets adequate virus — in the cheek you might get a tiny bit of virus but it won’t be detectable from the testing kit.
Q: As the weather gets warmer, should people be worried about catching the virus in the pool, lakes or other bodies of water?
A: As long as the public pool maintains its regular hygiene, meaning chlorine, as long as that pool is maintained that way, it will not spread through the water, but at the same time the risk of going to the public pool, it’s not the pool. The real risk is as a venue — the dressing room, shower room. We have to treat this as a high-risk area.
Q: We’ve been asked to stay home to stay healthy. But as we continue to follow that advice, are we damaging our immune systems by not being in public?
A: There’s a potential risk of that, yes. I’ve been staying home for four months and, given the condition, we might be in this for another four to six months. So yes, by reducing our human-to-human interaction, it could potentially weaken our immune system.
Q: Does wearing a mask lower your oxygen level?
A: Masks do not inhibit breathing unless that person has a respiratory disease. A doctor did an experiment on herself. She measured her oxygen level with a cloth mask, a surgical mask and an N95. Her oxygen level remained the same.
