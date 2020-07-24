COVID-19 unmasked: Answers to frequent virus questions

The impacts of COVID-19 are well known. It has closed schools, forced businesses to find new models of serving customers and is wreaking havoc on municipal budgets as unemployment hits historic highs and the economy struggles to cope. But because there is still so much unknown about this new coronavirus — in the same family as SARS and MERS — it has created an environment ripe for misinformation. Conspiracy theories about its origin, its severity and the effectiveness of the safety measures local and state governments put in place have flooded social media since the pandemic reached the U.S. earlier this year.

A: At this time we still have very limited knowledge about the vaccine because no effective vaccine is available. That said, depending on the nature and type of vaccine, the time period of immunity will be varied. Based on experts' opinion, based on the knowledge right now about the acquired immunity, it’s limited. The latest study shows that the finding is not very promising because after three months most of the antibodies are gone (in patients with acquired immunity). So based on that, the longest acquired immunity is three months. Those with no or mild symptoms, their antibodies went away even sooner. Does that necessarily mean we’ll have to vaccinated every three months? A vaccine like that would not be very useful. What they’re striving for is that it’s comparable to the flu vaccine. The coronavirus is in the same category as the flu and immunity tends to be limited, and that’s why we get an annual flu shot. Depending on the vaccine, we may see immunity for six to 12 months. We may need to get the vaccine biannually or annually.