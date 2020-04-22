COVID-19: The latest symptom of our troubled relationship with nature

The staggering loss of life and treasure from the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has thrown our daily lives into chaos. When the time comes that it is deemed safe to leave the protective bubble of our homes, the world will be a markedly different place. To reduce the chances of the next pandemic and other natural disasters, we need to address human, animal and planetary health together, because an ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure in solving co-linked crises.
An emerging hypothesis on how COVID-19 originally infected people in China is that the virus spilled over from infected bats and possibly other wild animals forced into close proximity with people. But don’t just blame the bats or the Chinese. The issue is much larger: Humans — their increasing numbers and snowballing consumption — are changing the planet in fundamental ways that threaten our overall health and well-being, especially that of future generations.
Phenomenal economic growth has consumed massive amounts of biological capital, only to deposit much of it to landfills, with unprecedented global warming emissions as a byproduct. Explosive world population growth (3 billion people in 1960, nearing 8 billion now) crammed people into cities, destroyed wildlife habitats and forced wild animals to adapt or perish. Some 1 million species of plants and animals now face extinction worldwide. In North America alone, 3 billion birds have vanished in recent decades.
Our global footprint has depleted 60% of the ecosystem benefits provided to us free of charge by nature. These benefits are best maintained by the wild things that purify drinking water, cleanse the air, pollinate crops, regulate the climate, provide new medicines and otherwise enrich our lives. Unfortunately, at the rate we are going, these losses will only accumulate as we force more animals out of natural habitats, alter migrations and melt the permafrost that may be harboring novel infectious organisms.
Our insatiable meat consumption is upping the ante on pathogen spillover. Large populations of poultry and livestock can facilitate the rapid spread of pathogenic agents to humans, and crowded farm animal feeding operations can be a factor in emerging infectious diseases. The H5N1 bird flu, which spilled from chickens to people in 1997, ravaged chickens in apocalyptic numbers and killed approximately 60% of the humans known to have contracted it. Luckily, this outbreak subsided before many more people died. The H1N1 swine flu was a massive pandemic, jumping from pigs to people in 2009. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimated that from 2009 through 2018, the H1N1 swine flu caused at least 100.5 million illnesses, 936,000 hospitalizations and 75,000 deaths in the United States. Globally, an estimated 151,700 to 575,400 people died from H1N1 swine flu in just the first year of the pandemic.
The loss of predators that keep host animals, like mice and especially deer, in check is connected to the spread of Lyme disease in North America. Poaching, overhunting and the global trade in wild animals contribute to disease spread. Zoonotic diseases that were likely caused by wild meat hunting and butchering include Ebola and HIV-1 and -2, among others. The source of the deadly Ebola outbreak has been linked to both deforestation and to virus spillover from the hunting and consumption of primates or bats in Africa. The HIV epidemic was likely the result of African primates being killed, processed and eaten by hunters. More than 30 million humans have died from HIV since the beginning of this epidemic.
So what can be done to change direction and reduce human suffering?
Immediately, we must speed development of new medicines and vaccines while caring for the most vulnerable. On a longer time scale, veterinarians working with ecologists and medical doctors need rapid response capabilities to locate and quickly contain emerging infectious disease hot spots. An encouraging program is “One Health” at the CDC. This multidisciplinary approach to zoonotic disease prevention links human and ecosystem health.
“Wet markets,” where wild animals are highly concentrated, must be closed, and the trade of wild species that have elevated risks of zoonotic disease transmission strictly curbed, especially in the U.S., which imports 20% of the global wild species trade.
As consumers, we have choices; eating lower on the food chain is one of them. Besides typically being a healthy choice, significantly reducing meat consumption for many of us would help slow the rate of deforestation, biodiversity loss and climate change while potentially reducing risks of diseases being transferred from animals to humans. No longer are plant-based protein products just for vegetarians, as now some of the biggest meat producers in the world, such as Tyson, Smithfield and Perdue Farms, have launched plant-based meat analogs (substitutes) for the mass market. Plant-based dairy and egg analogs are also becoming widely available. Research on laboratory or cultured meat (growing meat from muscle cells in the lab) also shows promise as being environmentally friendly.
We desperately need international sustainability efforts to reduce the pressures on the planet’s life-giving ecosystems by at least bending the human population growth curve downward. There are policies that can lower fertility rates while strengthening human rights: achieving full gender equity and making secondary education a global norm for girls and young women.
In collaboration with indigenous peoples and local communities, governments need to protect at least 30% of Earth’s terrestrial and marine habitats in the coming decades. Along with other climate-conscious efforts such as getting off fossil fuels, this protection would help keep atmospheric carbon safely stored in forests instead of emitting most of it to the atmosphere when forests are cut down.
When we recover from this pandemic, it would be foolhardy to go back to business as usual and lose sight of the climate and biodiversity crises that world scientists and religious leaders like Pope Francis and the Dalai Lama are warning us about. If we ignore their calls, we will pave the way for new pandemics and other threats, such as the potential catastrophic effects from global heating. The COVID-19 pandemic has shown us that, if absolutely needed, we can make life-saving behavioral changes. It has taught us how to lower our consumption habits and our carbon footprint. For example, we now know how to meet with people virtually via teleconferencing rather than burning fossil fuels to travel to such meetings.
Rather than piecemeal solutions to the climate crisis, biodiversity loss and pandemics, we need transformative change in the way society functions and interacts with nature. We must create a new carbon-free economy operating within the limits of the biosphere. We must restore and preserve ecosystems, which are the natural heritage of humanity and the planet’s lifeline. We can change the way we interact with animals. We can reduce fertility rates through voluntary family planning, while eating mostly plant-based foods. We can remodel our economy to account for the actual impacts of development and resource extraction on the well-being of humans and the preservation of the environment. And we can do all of this while addressing social justice issues and honoring the diversity of people around the world. In recognition of the 50th anniversary of Earth Day, and for the benefit of the next generation, we must and can take this opportunity to change our relationship to nature and how we operate on planet Earth.
William J. Ripple, Ph.D., distinguished professor of ecology at Oregon State University, was the lead author of the 2019 “World Scientists’ Warning of a Climate Emergency” and is the director of the Alliance of World Scientists.
Dominick A. DellaSala, Ph.D., chief scientist at the Geos Institute, is an award-winning scientist with over 200 publications and books on nature, human health and climate change.
Franz Baumann, Ph.D., former United Nations assistant secretary-general, is a visiting research professor at New York University.
