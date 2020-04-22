COVID-19: The latest symptom of our troubled relationship with nature

Rather than piecemeal solutions to the climate crisis, biodiversity loss and pandemics, we need transformative change in the way society functions and interacts with nature. We must create a new carbon-free economy operating within the limits of the biosphere. We must restore and preserve ecosystems, which are the natural heritage of humanity and the planet’s lifeline. We can change the way we interact with animals. We can reduce fertility rates through voluntary family planning, while eating mostly plant-based foods. We can remodel our economy to account for the actual impacts of development and resource extraction on the well-being of humans and the preservation of the environment. And we can do all of this while addressing social justice issues and honoring the diversity of people around the world. In recognition of the 50th anniversary of Earth Day, and for the benefit of the next generation, we must and can take this opportunity to change our relationship to nature and how we operate on planet Earth.