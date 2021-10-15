COVID-19 spike should end by Christmas, state forecast suggests

Oregon recorded 610 deaths in September, the highest monthly total since the pandemic arrived in the state in late February 2020.

OHSU said the drop is being aided by an increase in vaccinations, including those motivated by the deadlines for state and federal employee mandates.

The state's "immunity index" shows that 22% of Oregonians remain vulnerable to the virus, having neither been vaccinated or exposed to the virus by others.

“A lot of people have gotten infected over the past three months, and it’s become harder for the virus to find susceptible people,” Graven said.

Graven said that though there remains a large pool of unvaccinated Oregonians who could end up in the hospital. But the worst is likely over.

"The severe strain on hospitals should ease as the virus finds an ever-shrinking pool of susceptible hosts," Graven said. “It’s going to be increasingly difficult to generate a new surge in hospitalizations."

Patients with COVID-19 accounted for 24% of all cases in intensive care units statewide as of Oct. 12. At the peak of the spike, they took up more than 50% of ICU capacity.