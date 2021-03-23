COVID-19 risk levels continue to improve for Oregon counties

Oregon's new COVID-19 risk levels show improving conditions around the state as officials expect to pass the one million shot mark on vaccinations.

"We are seeing the light at the end of the tunnel get a little brighter," Gov. Kate Brown said Tuesday in a statement.

Counties are assigned one of four risk levels based on the spread of COVID-19 infections: extreme, high, moderate and lower. The higher the level, the more restrictions on activities, businesses and gatherings.

The new risk levels will go into effect Friday.

Linn County remained at moderate risk, while Benton County remained at high risk in the new rankings.

Overall, the news was good as none of the state's 10 most populous counties is in the extreme risk category and just three are high. The rest are moderate or lower risk.

In January, 27 out of the state's 36 counties were rated as extreme risk, including most of the population centers in Oregon.

All three Portland metro counties remained in the moderate risk category.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Albany Democrat-Herald.