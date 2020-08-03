COVID-19 raises new questions for septic systems

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Albany's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

COVID-19 has upended traditions and norms but one constant remains, if not more steadily in the age of the pandemic: wash your hands. Wash every thing.

Sanitation has become one of the best bets against contracting the virus with experts warning people to wash their hands for at least 20 seconds and, in the early days of the virus, to wash down their groceries before putting them away. The extra emphasis on cleanliness has some residents turning to an old-time, steadfast solution in the face of germs – bleach.

But bleach and its fellow disinfectants like Lysol and other household cleaners – including laundry detergent containing Lysol – can do harm to septic systems. Those on well water with drain fields are particularly at risk of being too clean, in a sense.

"The septic system works on a balance of good bacteria and bad bacteria," said Joan Davis of Affordable Septic Systems in Lebanon. "When you use bleach and products to use bacteria, it kills all the bacteria and then it can't break down the solids. So those solids go down into your drain field and the drain field fails."

But the key might be how much cleaning solution we use.