COVID-19 positive rate dips but remains above 5%

The rate of positive COVID-19 tests dropped statewide last week for the first time this month, falling from 6.6% to 5.1%.

The metric — which independently represents whether more people are being infected by the virus regardless of an increase in tests — has become vital. It's calculated by the number of cases from the previous seven days.

On Tuesday, Gov. Kate Brown announced metrics that would allow schools to hold in-person classes in the fall. The new rules lay out county-level metrics related to the spread of the virus, but even if a district's county were to meet them, no school can open to all students until the state's positive rate falls to or below 5% and remains that way for three consecutive weeks.

In total, there were 304 new cases reported by the Oregon Health Authority on Wednesday, bringing the state's total to 17,721. The state has not released updated information about the recovery rate since June, and locally, Linn and Benton counties are not tracking that data.

However, on Wednesday the OHA released a new dashboard that includes information on recovered cases. The new tool, which also tracks testing per county, cites 3,791 recovered cases in the state.