COVID-19 outbreak reported at Stahlbush Island Farms

A Corvallis-area agricultural business is the focal point of an active COVID-19 outbreak, the Oregon Health Authority reported this week.

Stahlbush Island Farms, which produces a wide variety of frozen and pureed fruits and vegetables, has had nine cases of the respiratory infection caused by the novel coronavirus, OHA noted in a report released Wednesday. The most recent case is believed to have started on July 28.

Co-owner Karla Chambers said all nine infected employees have been isolating off-site since being diagnosed.

OHA considers a workplace outbreak to be active for 28 days after the onset of the most recent case at that site. If no new cases are reported, the Stahlbush Island Farms outbreak could be considered resolved as early as Aug. 25.

Chambers said the outbreak has been confined to the site of the company’s main farm and food processing plant, located just east of Corvallis in Linn County.

“All our other farms are isolated,” she said.