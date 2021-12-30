COVID-19 on the rise in Linn, Benton and Oregon in general

Like the trends nationally and statewide, local cases of COVID-19 are quickly escalating, more than doubling in the last two days.

On Tuesday, Dec. 28, Linn County's daily total was 33, and Benton County had 30. By Wednesday, those numbers jumped to 85 for Linn and 67 for Benton.

Those numbers are basically holding steady. In the latest report from Thursday, Dec. 30, Linn reported 75 more COVID-19 cases and Benton 61.

Overall, the Oregon Health Authority reported 2,948 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, raising the state case total to 421,263. There were 15 new deaths reported Thursday, raising the state death toll to 5,655.

With Linn County's latest numbers, the total there is now 15,971. No new deaths were reported in Linn County, with the death toll remaining at 206.

With Benton County's latest numbers, the case total is now 6,767, No new deaths were reported in Benton County, with the death toll remaining at 43.

Breakthrough cases: OHA also released the coronavirus vaccine breakthrough report Thursday, showing that 63.3% of all cases between Dec. 19 and Dec. 25 occurred in unvaccinated individuals. Of the 6,993 cases, 36.7% occurred in vaccinated individuals.

The report shows that the rate of COVID-19 in unvaccinated people is currently three times higher than in vaccinated people. To date, 4.3% of all vaccine breakthrough cases have been hospitalized and 1.2% have died, according to the OHA. The average age of vaccinated people who died was 81.

Vaccines remain the most effective tool to reduce the spread of the virus, according to the Oregon Health Authority.

Hospitalizations: There are currently 440 Oregonians hospitalized with COVID-19, 93 of whom are in intensive care unit beds. Statewide, there are 50 available adult ICU beds out of 650, a 8% availability. There are 265 available adult non-ICU beds out of 4,128, a 6% availability.

In the mid-Willamette Valley, adult ICU beds have 6% availability, and adult non-ICU beds have 2% availability.

Vaccinations: OHA reported that 11,777 new vaccine doses were added to the state immunization registry Dec. 29. As of Thursday’s update, more than 3 million Oregonians have had at least one dose of the vaccine, and nearly 2.8 million people in the state have completed a vaccine series.

The state is still far off from Gov. Kate Brown's 1 million goal for booster shots announced Dec. 17; 819,488 more people in Oregon need to get a booster

Nationally: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported 486,428 new confirmed and presumptive cases of the virus, bumping the U.S. case total to nearly 53.8 million. There were 1,539 deaths nationwide, increasing the country’s death total to 820,355.

Joanna Mann covers education for Mid-Valley Media. She can be contacted at 541-812-6076 or Joanna.Mann@lee.net. Follow her on Twitter via @joanna_mann_.

