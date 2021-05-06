 Skip to main content
COVID-19 indoor capacity limits announced; Linn man dies of virus
COVID-19 indoor capacity limits announced; Linn man dies of virus

Stock Pix -Covid 19 Vaccine2

The Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine is now in being used at Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center in Corvallis.

 Mark Ylen Mid-Valley Media

On Thursday, the Oregon Health Authority announced 763 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases across the state as well as five deaths. One of those deaths was a 63-year-old Linn County man. 

The man, whose identity was not released, tested positive for the virus on April 20 and died on Tuesday at Sky Lakes Medical Center in Klamath Falls. As of Thursday, the existence of underlying conditions was still being confirmed.

Also on Thursday, the state updated indoor capacity limits for counties in the moderate and high risk levels. Indoor entertainment establishments and indoor recreation and fitness establishments in all of the state's county must now follow the new regulations.

In counties where the risk is moderate, there can be a maximum of 20% occupancy or 100 people, whichever is larger. 

In counties where the risk is high, as in Linn and Benton counties, there is a maximum of 10% occupancy or 50 people total, whichever is larger. 

No changes were made to lower and extreme risk county requirements. 

