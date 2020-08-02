COVID-19 in the mid-valley: How testing and tracing are taking shape

But finding shelter has been difficult. According to Fautin, no hotel or motel in Benton County was willing to take individuals diagnosed with an infectious disease and so the county partnered with Linn County where one hotel has become an option for those without housing in need of quarantine. Due to privacy concerns and laws surrounding medical privacy, the county is not releasing the name of that hotel which is still taking reservations from other customers as well.

According to Tucker, strict cleaning protocols are in place and the county provides cleaning services to the facility, supplementing the hotel's cleaning crew.

"It's all done to a hospital level," he said, noting that any of the guests traveling through the hotel has the potential to carry COVID-19, not just those diagnosed or quarantining there.

Benton also has county housing for those who may have to isolate for their families or whose families have to isolate from them.