COVID-19 halts in-person learning at two GAPS schools

Two groups of students receiving in-person instruction in Greater Albany Public Schools will be temporarily moved to comprehensive distance learning after symptomatic students were identified.

According to GAPS Superintendent Melissa Goff, an undisclosed number of students with symptoms of COVID-19 were reported in cohorts at West Albany High School and Timber Ridge School.

The Oregon Health Authority does not permit names of those who have tested positive to be released, citing privacy concerns. According to GAPS spokesperson Andrew Tomsky, two cohorts are impacted but until cases have been confirmed GAPS has not released the number of students showing symptoms.

Under state exceptions, schools can hold in-person instruction for students in need of special education services in small cohorts.

"Out of abundance of caution, and in light of rapidly rising COVID-19 case numbers, with 409 cases in Linn County over the past two weeks, and the 'Extreme Risk' state categorization in the county, we are temporarily pausing both limited in-person cohorts," Goff said.

Students within the cohort, or who may have ridden the bus with the symptomatic students, and their families have been notified.