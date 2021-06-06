 Skip to main content
COVID-19 Daily Update
COVID-19 UPDATE

COVID-19 Daily Update

Pfizer vaccine

U.S. regulators on Monday expanded the use of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine to those as young as 12.

 TED S. WARREN, ASSOCIATED PRESS

Here is a local, state and national update on the COVID-19 caseload and vaccinations based on reports Sunday from the Oregon Health Authority and the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention:

New cases Oregon: 258

Total cases Oregon: 203,252

New cases Linn County: 11

Total cases Linn County: 5,437

New cases Benton County: 0

Total cases Benton County: 3,215

New cases U.S: 11,134

Total cases U.S.: 33,178,017

New deaths Oregon: 3

Total deaths Oregon: 2,694

New deaths Linn County: 0

Total deaths Linn County: 77

New deaths Benton County: 0

Total deaths Benton County: 22

New deaths U.S.: 354

Total deaths U.S.: 594,381

New vaccinations Oregon: No update

Total vaccinations Oregon: 4,049,064

Oregonians fully vaccinated: 1,913,386

Hospitalizations Oregon: 198 (up 2 from Saturday)

ICU beds in Oregon: 58 (down 2 from Saturday)

Sources: Oregon Health Authority, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

Troy Shinn covers healthcare, natural resources and the Linn County government. He can be reached at 541-812-6114 or troy.shinn@lee.net. He can be found on Twitter at @troydshinn. 

