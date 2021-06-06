COVID-19 Daily Update

Here is a local, state and national update on the COVID-19 caseload and vaccinations based on reports Sunday from the Oregon Health Authority and the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention:
New cases Oregon: 258
Total cases Oregon: 203,252
New cases Linn County: 11
Total cases Linn County: 5,437
New cases Benton County: 0
Total cases Benton County: 3,215
New cases U.S: 11,134
Total cases U.S.: 33,178,017
New deaths Oregon: 3
Total deaths Oregon: 2,694
New deaths Linn County: 0
Total deaths Linn County: 77
New deaths Benton County: 0
Total deaths Benton County: 22
New deaths U.S.: 354
Total deaths U.S.: 594,381
New vaccinations Oregon: No update
Total vaccinations Oregon: 4,049,064
Oregonians fully vaccinated: 1,913,386
Hospitalizations Oregon: 198 (up 2 from Saturday)
ICU beds in Oregon: 58 (down 2 from Saturday)
Sources: Oregon Health Authority, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
