 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
COVID-19 Daily Update
0 comments
breaking top story

COVID-19 Daily Update

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Stock Pix-Covid Testing06
Mark Ylen Mid-Valley Media

Here is a local, state and national update on the COVID-19 caseload and vaccinations based on reports Sunday from the Oregon Health Authority and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention:

New cases Oregon: 780

Total cases Oregon: 180,700

New cases Linn County: 31

Total cases Linn County: 4,345

New cases Benton County: 8

Total cases Benton County: 2,832

Total cases U.S.: 31.8 million

New deaths Oregon: 1 (a 95-year-old Josephine County man)

Total deaths Oregon: 2,485

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

New deaths Linn County: 0

Total deaths Linn County: 64

New deaths Benton County: 0

Total deaths Benton County: 19

Total deaths U.S.: 568,969

New vaccinations Oregon: 33,721

Total vaccinations Oregon: 2.8 million doses

Oregonians fully vaccinated: 1.72 million

Total vaccines U.S.: 228.7 million

Hospitalizations Oregon: 291 (down four from Saturday)

ICU beds Oregon: 66 (no change from Saturday)

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

History-making Oscars will try and reinvent the show

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News