COVID-19 daily update: Oregon total jabs nearing 4 million
COVID-19 daily update: Oregon total jabs nearing 4 million

Here is a local, state and national update on the COVID-19 caseload and vaccinations based on reports Thursday from the Oregon Health Authority and the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention:

New cases Oregon: 267

Total cases Oregon: 202,247

New cases Linn County: 15

Total cases Linn County: 5,384

New cases Benton County: 1

Total cases Benton County: 3,205

New cases U.S: 14,354

Total cases U.S.: 33,130,027

New deaths Oregon: 7

Total deaths Oregon: 2,683

New deaths Linn County: 0

Total deaths Linn County: 77

New deaths Benton County: 0

Total deaths Benton County: 22

New deaths U.S.: 437

Total deaths U.S.: 592,776

New vaccinations Oregon: 20,401

Total vaccinations Oregon: 3,996,364

Oregonians fully vaccinated: 1,877,344

Hospitalizations Oregon: 228 (1 more than Wednesday)

ICU beds Oregon: 63 (2 fewer than Wednesday)

