COVID-19 daily update: Oregon hospitalizations up slightly
alert

COVID-19 daily update: Oregon hospitalizations up slightly

Stock Pix -Covid 19 Vaccine 06
Mark Ylen, Mid-Valley Media

Here is a local, state and national update on the COVID-19 caseload and vaccinations based on reports Thursday from the Oregon Health Authority and the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention:

New cases Oregon: 370

Total cases Oregon: 204,291

New cases Linn County: 11

Total cases Linn County: 5,475

New cases Benton County: 8

Total cases Benton County: 3,230

New cases U.S: 14,283

Total cases U.S.: 33,246,578

New deaths Oregon: 10

Total deaths Oregon: 2,726

New deaths Linn County: No data

Total deaths Linn County: 79

New deaths Benton County: No data

Total deaths Benton County: 22

New deaths U.S.: 398

Total deaths U.S.: 596,059

New vaccinations Oregon: 27,113

Total vaccinations Oregon: 4,152,140

Oregonians fully vaccinated: 1,991,171

Hospitalizations Oregon: 173 (up nine from Wednesday)

ICU beds Oregon: 41 (up five from Wednesday)

Sources: Oregon Health Authority, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

