COVID-19 Daily Update; Oregon hospitalizations, ICU stays down
Stock Pix -Covid 19 Vaccine 23
Mark Ylen Mid-Valley Media file (2020)

Here is a local, state and national update on the COVID-19 caseload and vaccinations based on reports Sunday from the Oregon Health Authority and the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention:

New cases Oregon: 610

Total cases Oregon: 191,405

New cases Linn County: 31

Total cases Linn County: 4,828

New cases Benton County: 13

Total cases Benton County: 3,039

New cases U.S: 34,159

Total cases U.S.: 32,481,455

New deaths Oregon: 2

Total deaths Oregon: 2,530

New deaths Linn County: 0

Total deaths Linn County: 67

New deaths Benton County: 0

Total deaths Benton County: 19

New deaths U.S.: 579

Total deaths U.S.: 578,520

New vaccinations Oregon: 37,726

Total vaccinations Oregon: 1,968,955

Oregonians fully vaccinated: 1,448,194

Hospitalizations Oregon: 318 (down 11 from Saturday)

ICU beds in Oregon: 76 (down 11 from Saturday)

Sources: Oregon Health Authority, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

