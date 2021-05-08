 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
COVID-19 Daily Update: May 8
0 comments
breaking top story

COVID-19 Daily Update: May 8

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
STOCK PIX COVID-19 Testing 15

A medical technician conducts a coronavirus test.

 Mark Ylen Mid-Valley Media 2020

Here is a local, state and national update on the COVID-19 caseload and vaccinations based on reports Saturday from the Oregon Health Authority and the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention:

New cases Oregon: 833

Total cases Oregon: 190,804

New cases Linn County: 26

Total cases Linn County: 4,798

New cases Benton County: 11

Total cases Benton County: 3,026

New cases U.S: 43,256

Total cases U.S.: 32,446,915

New deaths Oregon: 7

Total deaths Oregon: 2,528

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

New deaths Linn County: 0

Total deaths Linn County: 67

New deaths Benton County: 0

Total deaths Benton County: 19

New deaths U.S.: 815

Total deaths U.S.: 577,857

New vaccinations Oregon: 63,868

Total vaccinations Oregon: 3,277,717

Oregonians fully vaccinated: 1,423,862

Hospitalizations Oregon: 329 (up 5 from Friday)

ICU beds in Oregon: 84 (down 6 from Friday)

Sources: Oregon Health Authority, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

Troy Shinn covers healthcare, natural resources and the Linn County government. He can be reached at 541-812-6114 or troy.shinn@lee.net. He can be found on Twitter at @troydshinn. 

0 comments
0
0
0
0
2

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Stars we've lost so far in 2021 - April edition

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News