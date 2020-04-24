COVID-19 closures impact homeless students

Her goal is to contact all of the families identified as needing assistance. But it's not an easy task.

Some have PO boxes they haven't checked, others have had their phones shut off and still others have moved out of the area.

"Not all of the problems have been solved yet," she said.

But she is working in her role in GAPS to help solve as many as possible. Families in need of assistance can contact the district's Welcome Center, any of the schools or the FACT office, and they can be put in touch with Dixson, who can help them navigate the system.

"Some families have limited phone minutes, and they can't wait on hold with all of the different agencies they may need to in order to get help," Dixson said.

GAPS is currently providing meals through 17 sites, and Dixson is helping with other services as well. The Albany Public Schools Foundation is funding 2,000 kits with hygiene products and other items for students in need.

"It's a tough time," Dixson said. "But if a student maybe dropped out, now is a good time to re-engage."