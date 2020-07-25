You are the owner of this article.
COVID-19 clams 4 more Oregon lives, Linn-Benton cases increase by 4

Four more lives have been claimed by the coronavirus in Oregon, and hundreds more people have tested positively for COVID-19 between Thursday and Friday, including four in the mid-valley.

The deaths of three Multonmah men, aged 66, 87 and 88, and one 85-year-old Umatilla man rose the state death toll to 286, according to the Oregon Health Authority as of midnight Saturday. Oregon's total COVID-19 cases has reached 16,492.

Benton County has experienced 133 confirmed cases and six deaths thus far, while Linn has seen at least 218 cases and 10 deaths.

For more updates and a map of available testing facilities, visit healthoregon.org/coronavirus.

Reporter Nia Tariq can be reached at nia.tariq@lee.net.

