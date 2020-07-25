COVID-19 clams 4 more Oregon lives, Linn-Benton cases increase by 4

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Albany's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Four more lives have been claimed by the coronavirus in Oregon, and hundreds more people have tested positively for COVID-19 between Thursday and Friday, including four in the mid-valley.

The deaths of three Multonmah men, aged 66, 87 and 88, and one 85-year-old Umatilla man rose the state death toll to 286, according to the Oregon Health Authority as of midnight Saturday. Oregon's total COVID-19 cases has reached 16,492.

Benton County has experienced 133 confirmed cases and six deaths thus far, while Linn has seen at least 218 cases and 10 deaths.

For more updates and a map of available testing facilities, visit healthoregon.org/coronavirus.

Reporter Nia Tariq can be reached at nia.tariq@lee.net.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.